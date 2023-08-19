Navi Mumbai: Pulses Price Skyrockets, Tur Daal To Touch ₹250 Per kg | representative pic

Navi Mumbai: Following the trend of escalating costs for tomatoes and green vegetables, lentils are now becoming a burden on household budgets. The traders' association at the Grain Market of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) has forecasted that relief from surging lentil prices is unlikely until December 2023.

The price of Tur daal, also known as Arhar daal, has surpassed Rs 160 per kilogram in the wholesale market. Similarly, other lentils such as Urad, masoor, mung daal, and others are commanding prices of around Rs 100 per kilogram or higher in the wholesale market.

Price surge attributed to delayed monsoon

Bhimji Bhanushali, the secretary of the Grain, Rice & Oilseeds Merchants’ Association (GROMA), attributes the price surge to the delayed monsoon, which in turn delayed the lentil and pulse crops. "The imbalance between demand and supply is the root of the problem. Export limitations from African countries have exacerbated the situation," explained Bhanushali.

India largely relies on imports to meet the demand for lentils and pulses, with about 40 percent of these being imported, primarily from Mozambique, an African nation. Bhanushali noted that Mozambique, a significant tur producer in East Africa, has taken advantage of the pulse scarcity in India and imposed a floor price on exports. Export deals with India were canceled by Mozambique due to India's situation.

In Maharashtra, lentils are cultivated extensively in Marathwada and Vidarbha, as well as being sourced from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. However, this year's rains adversely affected the paddy crop, causing a delay in the arrival of the new pulses crop to the market, which is now expected only in December.

The shortage of pulses has driven prices significantly higher. "The central government is importing pulses, but the quantities are limited. Meanwhile, stockists have become more active," remarked a trader from the Grain Market in Mumbai APMC, Vashi.

Currently, in the Mumbai APMC wholesale market, prices for tur daal, moong dal, gram dal, and Udid range from Rs 90 to 160 per kilogram. However, at the retail level, the prices of Tur daal and Urad daal have already exceeded Rs 200 per kilogram. Bhanushali predicted that the wholesale price of Tur daal is likely to reach Rs 200 per kilogram in the coming days, with retail prices exceeding Rs 250 per kilogram.

Retails Price Comparison of Pulses

Pulses Rate on July 19, 2023 August 19, 2023

Tur daal Rs 120 to Rs 160 Rs 160 to Rs 200

Moong Rs 120to Rs 140 Rs 150 to Rs 180

Urad Rs 130 to Rs 150 Rs 150 Rs 200

Chana Rs 70 Rs 90 to Rs 110

Masoor Rs 60-Rs 80 Rs 90 to Rs 110

Green Peas Rs 120 to Rs 140 Rs 150 to Rs 210

