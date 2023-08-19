Navi Mumbai: PMC Introduces Jetting, Rodding Machines To Facilitate Sewerage Services |

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has introduced six new state-of-the-art jetting and rodding machines to facilitate sewerage services. The machines were launched for services on Independence Day, during an event.

Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur and the municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh were present on the occasion. Apart from them, former House leader Paresh Thakur, municipal officials, dedicated employees, former corporators, and citizens.

Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar informed on the technical aspects and applications of these cutting-edge vehicles.

Benefits Of The Newly Inducted Vehicles

Designed to optimize efficiency, these vehicles are poised to have a far-reaching impact across various zones, encompassing Panvel, New Panvel, Kalundre node, Kamothe node, Kharghar node, Kalamboli node, Taloja node, and other rural areas. With an approximate cost of Rs. 45 lakhs per vehicle, this strategic investment is anticipated to bolster the sanitation department's capabilities and significantly elevate sewage management processes.

Each vehicle integrates a range of functions, including jetting, grabbing, and rodding, all in one cohesive unit. This comprehensive approach streamlines the mechanized cleaning of underground sewage channels and manhole chambers, ushering in a new era of efficiency within urban areas. The heart of these machines lies in their Tata 407 Gold chassis, each boasting a 5-tonne capacity.