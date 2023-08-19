Navi Mumbai: NMMC Pays Tribute To Former PM Rajeev Gandhi Ahead Of Birth Anniversary |

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai administration observed Sadbhavna Diwas to pay homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi by offering floral garlands to his image. The event was in accordance with a government circular that prescribed commemorating the day by honouring Rajiv Gandhi's memory with emotional reverence.

The occasion was graced by Deputy Commissioner of the Administration Department, Sharad Pawar, Chief Accounts and Finance Officer, Satyawan Ubale, Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Shriram Pawar, as well as Mangala Malve, Lalita Babar, and Municipal Secretary, Chitra Baviskar, among others.

Pledge For Fostering Unity Taken By All Officers And Employees

The key highlight of the event was the collective pledge taken by all officers and employees emphasised the commitment to fostering unity and harmony among all, regardless of caste, race, religion, region, or language. Participants pledged to work towards resolving differences through consultation and constitutional means, refraining from resorting to violence. This declaration resonated with the values and ideals cherished by Rajiv Gandhi throughout his life.

