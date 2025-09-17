 Navi Mumbai: Public Demonstration Held Over Alleged Corruption At Belapur Deputy Registrar's Office; Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Public Demonstration Held Over Alleged Corruption At Belapur Deputy Registrar's Office; Watch Video

Navi Mumbai: Public Demonstration Held Over Alleged Corruption At Belapur Deputy Registrar's Office; Watch Video

The protestors alleged that matters are deliberately delayed or derailed by certain deputy registrars by accepting bribes from interested parties. Agents were also moving freely in the office openly soliciting business to "settle" matters for a price.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 12:10 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Public Demonstration Held Over Alleged Corruption At Belapur Deputy Registrar's Office; Watch Video | Alex Noronha (Facebook)

Navi Mumbai: A group of citizens held a protest at the office of deputy registrar's for cooperative housing societies at Belapur on Tuesday against "rampant corruption" in the department.

The protestors held a hand-held microphone and chanted slogans big corruption in the department. The offices of several wards are located in the building at Kokan building in Belapur.

Read Also
Mumbai: Iconic 'Van Rani' Toy Train Set To Hit Tracks Again At Sanjay Gandhi National Park By...
article-image
Read Also
Mumbai: Bal Thackeray's Late Wife, Meenatai's Statue At Shivaji Park Defaced By Unknown Individual...
article-image

The protestors alleged that matters are deliberately delayed or derailed by certain deputy registrars by accepting bribes from interested parties. Agents were also moving freely in the office openly soliciting business to "settle" matters for a price.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

FPJ Shorts
Major Tragedy Averted! Flames Shoot Out Of Swiss Airlines Plane Engine During Takeoff At Boston Airport; VIDEO
Major Tragedy Averted! Flames Shoot Out Of Swiss Airlines Plane Engine During Takeoff At Boston Airport; VIDEO
iPhone 17 Series Hit By Delivery Delays In India, iPhone 17 Pro Max Shipping Date Pushed To Mid-October
iPhone 17 Series Hit By Delivery Delays In India, iPhone 17 Pro Max Shipping Date Pushed To Mid-October
PM Modi's 75th Birthday: NaMo App Launches Seva Parv 2025 To Celebrate Prime Minister's Spirit Of Service
PM Modi's 75th Birthday: NaMo App Launches Seva Parv 2025 To Celebrate Prime Minister's Spirit Of Service
From AI To Robotic Surgery: Key Highlights Of International Thyroid Conclave 2025 In Pune
From AI To Robotic Surgery: Key Highlights Of International Thyroid Conclave 2025 In Pune

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Onion Farmers Protest Exclusion From Price Decline Meeting, Citing 'Empty Promises' From...

Maharashtra Onion Farmers Protest Exclusion From Price Decline Meeting, Citing 'Empty Promises' From...

Navi Mumbai: Public Demonstration Held Over Alleged Corruption At Belapur Deputy Registrar's Office;...

Navi Mumbai: Public Demonstration Held Over Alleged Corruption At Belapur Deputy Registrar's Office;...

Mumbai: Bal Thackeray's Late Wife, Meenatai's Statue At Shivaji Park Defaced By Unknown Individual...

Mumbai: Bal Thackeray's Late Wife, Meenatai's Statue At Shivaji Park Defaced By Unknown Individual...

Mumbai: Iconic 'Van Rani' Toy Train Set To Hit Tracks Again At Sanjay Gandhi National Park By...

Mumbai: Iconic 'Van Rani' Toy Train Set To Hit Tracks Again At Sanjay Gandhi National Park By...

Navratri 2025: How To Buy Authentic Garba Tickets Online and Avoid Scams

Navratri 2025: How To Buy Authentic Garba Tickets Online and Avoid Scams