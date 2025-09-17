Navi Mumbai: Public Demonstration Held Over Alleged Corruption At Belapur Deputy Registrar's Office; Watch Video | Alex Noronha (Facebook)

Navi Mumbai: A group of citizens held a protest at the office of deputy registrar's for cooperative housing societies at Belapur on Tuesday against "rampant corruption" in the department.

The protestors held a hand-held microphone and chanted slogans big corruption in the department. The offices of several wards are located in the building at Kokan building in Belapur.

The protestors alleged that matters are deliberately delayed or derailed by certain deputy registrars by accepting bribes from interested parties. Agents were also moving freely in the office openly soliciting business to "settle" matters for a price.

