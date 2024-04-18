Navi Mumbai: Protest Turns Violent As Residents Vandalise MSEDCL Office Amid Power Cut Fury In Airoli, Investigation Underway

Navi Mumbai: With frequent power cuts in parts of Airoli during the time of increased heat in the city, angered residents vandalised MSEDCL section office in Airoli and assaulted a staff on the night of Tuesday following which the MSEDCL employee registered a case with Rabale police on Wednesday. Due to the increase in the demand of the electricity, MSED officials had to decrease the load on the feeder in order to avoid any major supply issues in the city.

“For around an hour some sections of Airoli were facing power cuts in rotation. As supply to one part would resume, supply in another part used to be shut to keep the feeder working without excessive load. Since it was excessively hot, people got angered and hindered with our work as well slowing down our work to start the supply,” a MSEDCL officer said.

Some of the residents had blocked the Mulund-Rabale highway as sign of protest against the powercut while some of them went to the section officer at sector 5 in Airoli.

Violent Incident At MSEDCL Office In Airoli Prompts Police Investigation

Since there was no staff available, the angered residents visited the section office at sector 15 and assaulted the staff and also vandalised the office and broke the cctv camera in the office. Yogesh Shukla, 28, who worked as helper in the section office was assaulted and on Wednesday approached Rabale police with Rabale police. “We are trying to identify the people who had vandalised the office by scrutinising the cctv footage. None of the MSEDCL staff knew any of the people who gathered there,” a police officer from Rabale police station said.