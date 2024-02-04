Navi Mumbai: 3 Booked For Duping Airoli Woman Of ₹18 Lakh By Promising Jobs To Her Kin

Pune: Woman Cheated Of ₹27 Lakhs By Man She Met On Dating App | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: Police have registered a case against three persons for allegedly cheating a 50-year-old woman from Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra of Rs 18 lakh by promising jobs to her son and son-in-law in a state-owned company, an official said on Sunday.

The victim had got to know about the accused through one of her acquaintances.

To gain the confidence of the woman and her kin, one of the accused showed them an ID card purportedly belonging to the company and claimed he worked there, the official from Rabale police station said.

Accused Presented Forged Appointment Letters

The accused also presented fabricated appointment letters to the victims, the police said. The three accused allegedly took Rs 20 lakh from the woman, a resident of Airoli area, since September 2021.

But when the promised jobs did not materialise, the accused returned Rs 2 lakh to her and later gave evasive replies regarding the remaining amount, the official said.

Following a complaint by the woman, the police on Saturday registered a case against the three accused - two from Pune and one from Ratnagiri - under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 170 (impersonating a public servant), 506 (criminal intimidation) and (common intention), he said.