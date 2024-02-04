Mumbai News: Businessman Accuses Staff Of ₹2.6 Cr Fraud; Cheating Case Filed

Representational Image

Mumbai: An employee allegedly defrauded a business owner of Rs2.59 crore. Sandip Bhat (37), owner of a reward management and corporate gifting business, filed a case against his company's officer, Dharmikbhai Chauhan, accusing him of cheating and forgery.

According to the police report, Bhat hired Chauhan on August 2, 2021, as a business development and operation officer. Chauhan convinced Bhat to allow him to deliver goods to customers, using Bhat's official email for communication.

Chauhan Used Corporate Orders For Personal Gain

Initially, Chauhan's performance was satisfactory, and he brought in significant orders from reputed companies. However, Bhat did not know that Chauhan was fabricating these corporate orders and embezzling the funds for personal gain.

As the pending payment amounts exceeded Rs 2 crore, Bhat decided to follow up directly with customers for payment. In October 2023, while responding to an email from SBI Insurance regarding pending payment, Bhat discovered that the email was fake, leading to suspicions about Chauhan's activities.