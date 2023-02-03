Navi Mumbai: Price of Pav increased by Re 1

@high_on_meals/Instagram

Mumbai: Vada Pav, a popular street food will cost more in Navi Mumbai as the Navi Mumbai Bakery Association (NMBA) has decided to increase the price of Pav (bread) by Re 1 from February 5. They say that the cost of ingredients, mainly wheat flour has increased and they have been incurring huge losses for the past three to four months.

Move to keep the bakery business afloat

In order to tide over losses due to the rise in ingredients, transportation and others, the association has decided to increase the price of the pav by Re 1.

Akbar Shaikh, president of NMBA said that the bakery business is having a tough time due to the rise in wheat flour prices. “In the last three months, the price of maida (refined wheat flour) has seen around 25 to 30 percent price rise,” said Shaikh.

Around 50 members of NMBA held a meeting on Thursday and decided to increase the price of the pav by Re.1. “The new price will be implemented across Navi Mumbai and all pav manufacturing units will sell at one price,” said Shaikh. He added those pav manufacturers who are not increasing rates for fear of losing buyers have been asked to follow the decision for similarity in price.

A unanimous decision

There have been complaints that many bakeries do not increase prices fearing loss of business and kept reducing the size and weight of each piece. However, Shaikh assured that all bakeries in Navi Mumbai will follow the decision.

In the last year, the price of commercial gas cylinders has also increased. In addition, the rise in fuel prices has pushed transportation costs. “All necessary materials required in the bakery have seen a price rise in the last six months to one year. Pav is the cheapest item in the bakery and its price is normally very low. But the price has become inevitable,” said Shaikh.

