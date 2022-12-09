Navi Mumbai: Preparation for 13th Kharghar Marathon starts, first meeting to be held on Friday

Navi Mumbai: The preparation for the 13th Kharghar Marathon has started. A meeting regarding this will be held under the chairmanship of Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur, President of Ramsheth Thakur International Sports Complex, on Friday evening at Ramsheth Thakur Public School, Kharghar. The preliminary preparation and planning will be discussed during the meeting.

For marathon runners, sports enthusiasts and citizens of the city, Navi Mumbai’s largest marathon 'Kharghar Marathon' will be held in January 2023.

“The marathon will be organized on a grand scale at Kharghar by Ramsheth Thakur International Sports Complex, Ulwe. Because of good planning, the Kharghar Marathon has always crossed the pinnacle of success. It is not just a marathon but the pride of Kharghar, Panvel along with Navi Mumbai, Raigad. Therefore, a large number of people take interest and participate in this marathon,” said the organiser.

