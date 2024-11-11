Navi Mumbai: Police Search For 17-Year-Old Boy Missing From CBD Belapur After 'Spiritual Dispute' With Family

Police search for missing 17-year-old Jayesh Sharma from CBD Belapur after family dispute over spiritual pursuits | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) is looking out for a 17 year old boy who went missing from his home in CBD Belapur since November 7. The boy, Jayesh Sharma had walked out of the home after his mother scolded him for shaving his head.

According to police, on the day of going missing, he shaved his head leaving few strands of hair at the back. He had told the salon man that someone in family had died. Meanwhile, when his mother questioned, he told that he wanted to join Hare Rama Hare Krishna mission. The mother tried to reason out with him that since he was in class XII and had his boards coming up, he needs to focus on studies and not anything else.

“Infuriated, the boy left the house bare foot without carrying any personal belongings at around 4.30 pm. We checked the nearby ISKCON temple and are also scrutinising the cctv footages nearby. He has himself walked out somewhere and we are positive that he would be found soon,” senior police inspector Prithviraj Ghorpade from AHTU said.

As per the FIR registered by the mother of the child, Radha Harishchandra Sharma, he was undergoing treatment for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) since last one month. The mother has registered the case with Belapur Police against unknown persons under section 137 (Kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

As per the supreme court guidelines, if a minor goes missing, a case of kidnapping needs to be registered immediately. He resident at sector 3 in Belapur along with his parents, 14 year old younger brother and grandmother.

The mother had initially thought that he would be back home soon as his temper goes down but as he did not turn up the whole night, she approached the police on November 8 and registered the case.

According to the family, he had been lately taking lot of interest in spirituality and had asked his father to take him to Vrindavan in Mathura. The father had taken him to ISKCON temple in Kharghar. He was also hooked onto making AI pictures of the Gods. A Commerce student, he had secured 77% for his 10th boards and was losing his focus from studies.

“We have footages of him at Belapada, Sky walk and even at metro station of Belapur. We are contacting all religious places as well. If anyone has any information, they are requested to contact Belapur police immediately,” Ghorpade said.