Navi Mumbai Police return stolen items worth Rs 1.42 to the rightful owners | Twitter

The Navi Mumbai police returned stolen items to the rightful owners in a programme held on Tuesday evening in Vashi. The police returned items worth Rs 1.42 crores to a total of 70 to the respective owners.

Citizens who received their stolen items a day before the Ganpati festival expressed happiness and thanked the police department. Many of them became emotional after receiving stolen jewellery and vehicles.

While talking to the media, the police commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh said that this could have happened due to good detections by the respective teams and following court orders. “From Rs 55 lakh cash to jewellery and vehicles were returned to rightful owners,” said Singh.

A total of 70 complainants received items worth Rs 1,42,26,000. There were 23 complainants of jewellery and cash theft and 47 complainants of vehicle thefts.