e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai Police return stolen items worth Rs 1.42 to the rightful owners

Citizens who received their stolen items a day before the Ganpati festival expressed happiness and thanked the police department.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, September 01, 2022, 11:01 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Police return stolen items worth Rs 1.42 to the rightful owners | Twitter

The Navi Mumbai police returned stolen items to the rightful owners in a programme held on Tuesday evening in Vashi. The police returned items worth Rs 1.42 crores to a total of 70 to the respective owners.

Citizens who received their stolen items a day before the Ganpati festival expressed happiness and thanked the police department. Many of them became emotional after receiving stolen jewellery and vehicles.

While talking to the media, the police commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh said that this could have happened due to good detections by the respective teams and following court orders. “From Rs 55 lakh cash to jewellery and vehicles were returned to rightful owners,” said Singh.

A total of 70 complainants received items worth Rs 1,42,26,000. There were 23 complainants of jewellery and cash theft and 47 complainants of vehicle thefts.

Read Also
#MumbaiSwaraj: An exhibition on Mumbai’s involvement in freedom struggle
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai Police return stolen items worth Rs 1.42 to the rightful owners

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka seer Shivamurthy Sharanaru accused of sexually abusing school girls, arrested

Karnataka seer Shivamurthy Sharanaru accused of sexually abusing school girls, arrested

Mumbai: Koli community stands guard at immersion points

Mumbai: Koli community stands guard at immersion points

After 2 decades, 71-yr-old customs officer acquitted in excess assets case

After 2 decades, 71-yr-old customs officer acquitted in excess assets case

Bombay HC grants bail to man booked under unnatural offences, POCSO

Bombay HC grants bail to man booked under unnatural offences, POCSO

Mumbai: Paid parking on the streets with BMC's permission

Mumbai: Paid parking on the streets with BMC's permission