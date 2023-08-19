 Navi Mumbai Police Recovers Seven Stolen Bikes; Two Minor Arrested
Navi Mumbai Police Recovers Seven Stolen Bikes; Two Minor Arrested

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, August 19, 2023, 08:41 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

Navi Mumbai: Two minors were arrested for being allegedly involved in five cases of motorbike theft. Seven two-wheelers worth ₹4.55 lakh have been recovered from them. 

After receiving a complaint of scooter theft at the Taloja police station early this month, the Crime Branch started a parallel probe. With the help of technical investigation and human intel, the duo was detained from Kharghar and Neral on Friday. During interrogation, they confessed to their crimes. 

Navi Mumbai: Vashi Police Solve Car Theft Within 24 Hours
article-image

