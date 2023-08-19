Navi Mumbai Police Recovers Seven Stolen Bikes; Two Minor Arrested

FPJ

Navi Mumbai: Two minors were arrested for being allegedly involved in five cases of motorbike theft. Seven two-wheelers worth ₹4.55 lakh have been recovered from them.

After receiving a complaint of scooter theft at the Taloja police station early this month, the Crime Branch started a parallel probe. With the help of technical investigation and human intel, the duo was detained from Kharghar and Neral on Friday. During interrogation, they confessed to their crimes.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Vashi Police Solve Car Theft Within 24 Hours

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)