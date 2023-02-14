Navi Mumbai police kicks off campaign #Alert Navi Mumbaikar to promote 'Dial 112'

Nav Mumbai police kick off campaign #Alert Navi Mumbaikar to promote 'Dial 112' |

Navi Mumbai police have a repose time of 5.28 minutes to an emergency call, said commissioner of police Milind Bharambe at the launch of #Alert Navi Mumbaikars campaign to promote “Dial 112” in the city.

Dial 112 Command and Control Centre is a single point of contact for the residents of Maharashtra in case of any emergency requiring immediate police intervention.

#Alert Navi Mumbaikar campaign | FPJ

Read Also Navi Mumbai to get three more police stations

#Alert Navi Mumbaikar campaign | FPJ

Emergencies 112 will deal with

Bharambe informed that whether it’s a fire call or police emergency or even a medical emergency, “Dial 112” is a single point of contact to get assistance. “On average, the response time in Navi Mumbai to an emergency is 5.28 minutes despite the city being spread upto Uran, Panvel and Airoli,” said Bharambe.

In order to create awareness among citizens about the emergency number, the Navi Mumbai police will conduct a three-day campaign in the city. The purpose of providing comprehensive information is to create public awareness about the effective use of the emergency response service 'Dial 112'.

Bharambe said that the main objective of this program is to provide an effective emergency response service 24*365 by the Maharashtra Police to the citizens on the emergency response number Dial 112 through Voice Calls, SOS, SMS, E-mail, Web Request and Panic Buttons to provide immediate assistance. At the launch of the campaign, features and procedures of the system information were given. A total of 650 Navi Mumbaikars including 300 students from various schools in Navi Mumbai, participated in the mentioned programme.

Dial 112 vehicles flagged off by ADGP

“In order to create public awareness about Dial 112 among the citizens, five well-equipped vehicles with Dial 112 posters will visit high footfall areas and important locations around the city for three days under the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate,” said Bharambe. In addition, around 41,500 posters of “Dial 112” will be put in major places across the city to reach a maximum number of citizens.

Kulwant Kumar Sarangal, Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Maharashtra, flagged off “Dial 112” vehicles that started visiting different parts of the city to create awareness among the citizens of Navi Mumbai.