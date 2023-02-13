e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: Tree illegally cut for a cycle track at Palm Beach road; notice issued against deputy engineer

Navi Mumbai: Tree illegally cut for a cycle track at Palm Beach road; notice issued against deputy engineer

According to green activists, around sixty trees were cut to facilitate the ongoing work of the cycle track along Palm Beach Road. After they raised the issue with Mithali Sancheti, assistant commissioner of Belapur ward, she issued a notice to the official.

Amit Srivastava
Updated: Monday, February 13, 2023, 03:21 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Tree illegally cut for a cycle track at Palm Beach road; notice issued against deputy engineer | Representative Image
The Belapur Assistant Commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued a notice to a deputy engineer and sought clarification regarding trees being cut without permission for a cycling track along Palm Beach Road. The deputy engineer has been given seven days to reply to the notice.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena Thackeray group has demanded legal action against the deputy engineer under sections 21(1) and 2 of the Maharashtra Urban Area Tree Conservation and Preservation Act, 1975. 

The Bombay High Court recently rapped the BMC for putting up public notice calling for objections and suggestions for felling of 117 trees. The HC told BMC that they [court] had permitted felling of only 84 trees.

