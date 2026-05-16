Navi Mumbai Police Intensify Night Patrols On Palm Beach Road Amid Rise In Accidents - WATCH

Navi Mumbai: The NRI Coastal Police Station has increased night surveillance on Navi Mumbai's Palm Beach Road following a rise in accident cases. Police are taking strict action against speeding drivers during night patrolling to improve road safety.

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Visuals shared by news agency IANS showed barricades placed along Palm Beach Road, with police conducting checks on vehicles passing through the area late at night. The move comes after a recent accident on Palm Beach Road, where a high-speed Ducati motorcycle rammed into a car at Moraj Signal in Sanpada, leaving the rider seriously injured. Police registered a case against the rider for rash and negligent driving.

The car was travelling from Nerul towards Sanpada and was taking a right turn at the signal when the speeding Ducati crashed into it.

In April, another major accident occurred at the Arenja Corner traffic signal in Vashi, involving a tourist vehicle and a bus at one of the busy junctions leading to Palm Beach Road. Visuals shared online showed the severity of the crash, with the front windshield of the NMMT electric bus shattered due to the impact. The tourist vehicle was also severely damaged.

Meanwhile, users on social media have continuously expressed concerns over the rising number of accidents on Palm Beach Road, adding that speeding and reckless late-night driving have become a regular problem. Some also said that the road often turns into a high-speed racing stretch after midnight, creating safety risks for commuters and nearby residents.

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