Navi Mumbai: Police chowki reestablished in Owe village in Kharghar

The reopened police post was inaugurated by Vimal Bidawe, Inspector, Kharghar Police Station

Amit SrivastavaUpdated:Thursday, May 26, 2022, 10:31 AM IST
Many residents of Kharghar Sector 26 and 38 attended the event | FPJ File

Navi Mumbai: There is good news for Owe villagers as the police chowki of the village has resumed its services. The Kharghar-Taloja Colony Welfare Association (KTC-WA) was instrumental in the reopening of the police chowki.

The reopened police post was inaugurated by Vimal Bidawe, Inspector, Kharghar Police Station. Many residents of Kharghar Sector 26 and 38 attended the event.

Mangesh Ranwade, President of Kharghar Taloja Colony Welfare Association, and Imtiaz Shaikh, Vice President of Kharghar Taloja Colony Welfare Association helped in getting the Owe Village Chowki renovated.

While talking to the media Mangesh Ranawade said, that the chowki has been given a new look in consultation with Kharghar police station and senior police officials.

Of late, pitty crimes had increased in the area. Now, with chowki started functioning, these small crimes will be controlled. The nearest police station to Owe village is around 5 kilometers away, due to which the residents had been facing a great deal of inconvenience in registering a complaint.

Further, having a police station in the vicinity will also help people to reach faster for any problem. The KTC-WA will also be providing various other facilities at the police stations which would also include some gadgets.

