Navi Mumbai Police Bust Drug Racket With Alleged Pakistan Links, Arrest 75 In 10 Cases Over Past Year | AI Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: An investigation launched towards the end of last year into a drug trafficking network operating between Punjab and Navi Mumbai has culminated in the busting of an alleged international racket with links to Pakistan and Dubai. The Navi Mumbai Police Anti-Narcotics Cell has registered 10 cases and arrested 75 accused in the operation, seizing 1,770.22 grams of heroin and opium worth Rs 6.34 crore, along with weapons and other property. The investigation has exposed an alleged supply chain through which drugs smuggled from Pakistan into Punjab using drones were transported by rail and trucks to Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Drones Used To Smuggle Drugs And Weapons

The accused allegedly operated from the Pakistan-border districts of Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Gurdaspur in Punjab, where drones were used to bring heroin, opium and sophisticated weapons into India. According to the police, a single drone could carry between 1 kg and 20 kg of drugs and weapons. The investigation also revealed that major drug purchasers were allegedly offered Austria-made Glock pistols and live ammunition free of cost from Pakistan as an incentive to buy large quantities of contraband.

The alleged kingpins and other members of the Punjab-based network stayed in budget hotels, lodges, paying guest accommodations and truck terminals in Vashi's Koprigaon, Belapur, Kalamboli, Taloja and the APMC area. They allegedly used international phone numbers, virtual private networks (VPNs) and WhatsApp calls to communicate, making it difficult for the police to track their movements and establish links between members of the network.

The police eventually overcame these challenges and tracked down the accused. The investigation revealed that proceeds from drug sales were transferred to Punjab through digital payment platforms such as Google Pay and PhonePe. The money was then allegedly routed through hawala channels via Dubai to Pakistan.

Drugs, Weapons And Other Property Seized

During the operation, the police seized 929.45 grams of heroin worth approximately Rs 4.32 crore, along with 588.52 grams of opium and other quantities of mephedrone and charas. An Austria-made 9 mm Glock pistol, four live rounds and two magazines were also recovered. The police further seized a 70-foot-long car trailer, 55 mobile phones, a laptop and cash.

The police said the total value of the seized contraband and other property in cases registered at Taloja police station exceeded Rs 6.08 crore. The overall operation, meanwhile, resulted in the seizure of 1,770.22 grams of heroin and opium valued at Rs 6.34 crore, according to the police.

Golden Crescent Connection

The investigation has brought into focus the alleged international supply chain associated with the Golden Crescent, comprising Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan, a region known for narcotics production and trafficking. Heroin produced in Afghanistan is smuggled through Iran and Pakistan before being transported to other destinations.

According to the police, Lahore and Kasur in Pakistan, along with Amritsar, Pathankot and Tarn Taran in Punjab, are key locations associated with the trafficking network. Drones were allegedly used to drop heroin and weapons into Indian territory from distances of 1 to 5 km, flying at altitudes of 300 to 500 metres.

In Mumbai, heroin sells for between Rs 3,500 and Rs 5,000 per gram. The investigation also revealed that the alleged main accused used a clothing shop to launder money earned through drug trafficking, giving the proceeds an appearance of legitimate income.

Police Travelled To Punjab Eight Times

The investigation required the Navi Mumbai Police team to travel to Punjab eight times and Chennai once. The team continued its operation despite temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in Punjab and difficulties in securing confirmed train reservations.

The use of VPNs and international internet calls by the accused posed a major challenge to the investigation. The police said the crackdown has dealt a significant blow to the drug network operating through Punjab and prompted the Punjab Police to step up vigilance. Transport companies have also tightened their rules, while awareness campaigns are being conducted at gurdwaras and through WhatsApp to prevent drug trafficking.

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Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Nigade of the Anti-Narcotics Cell said, "This was not a network confined to one state but a large international drug and weapons trafficking racket linked to Pakistan and Dubai. Our team pursued the accused across Punjab and Chennai under extremely adverse conditions, including severe cold, and brought them to book. Action has been initiated against the accused under stringent laws such as the NDPS Act. This campaign will continue to keep Navi Mumbai safe and protect the younger generation from falling into the trap of narcotics."

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