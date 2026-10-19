Maharashtra Govt Forms High-Level Anti-Drug Forum Under DGP To Crack Down On Synthetic Narcotics Manufacturing And Trafficking | AI

Mumbai: In a major administrative push to tackle the growing threat of narcotics, the Maharashtra state government has sanctioned the establishment of a high-level inter-departmental forum dedicated to curbing the illicit manufacture, distribution, and trafficking of synthetic and semi-synthetic drugs. Operating under a comprehensive "Whole-of-Government Approach," this new statutory body aims to foster seamless intelligence-sharing and synchronized action across multiple state enforcement and regulatory divisions.

DGP To Head Multi-Agency Forum

According to a government resolution (GR), the newly constituted forum will function under the direct leadership of the Director General of Police (DGP), Maharashtra State, who will serve as its Chairman. The state has conceptualized this multi-agency framework to address the complex supply chains of modern synthetic narcotics, which often abuse industrial chemical channels and pharmaceutical loopholes.

The composition of the forum brings together key regulatory and law enforcement heads to ensure absolute operational synergy which included DGP Maharashtra as the Chairman while Commissioner Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Maharashtra, Member Secretary Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) Mumbai, Chief Executive Officer Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Inspector General of Police Anti-Narcotics Task Force Pune as Members and Police Superintendent (Administration), Anti-Narcotics Force Pune as a Member Secretary.

Focus On Precursor Chemical Diversion

"The primary mandate of the Forum is to build an effective barrier against the misuse of controlled prescription medicines and the diversion of precursor chemicals into illegal drug manufacturing setups, which are frequently hidden within industrial zones. Key objectives outlined in the state's directive include developing highly confidential and secure channels for exchanging actionable intelligence among participating departments. The forum is tasked with creating a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for joint intelligence operations, simplifying coordinated inspections at suspected manufacturing facilities, and streamlining rapid enforcement actions," the GR stated.

Furthermore, the panel will actively monitor trends involving psychotropic substances and evaluate emerging challenges in narcotics control. To maintain strict accountability, the Member Secretary is directed to oversee administrative duties, arrange periodic operational reviews, and track enforcement metrics through a dedicated Action Taken Report (ATR) system. This unified front marks a decisive shift toward proactive, collaborative policing to safeguard public health and dismantle organized drug networks across Maharashtra, officials said.

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