Nine Visually Impaired Women Honoured With ‘Navdurga Awards’ At Special Garba Event In Kandivali | AI

Mumbai: Nine visually impaired women who have made remarkable contributions in their respective fields were felicitated with the ‘Navdurga Awards’ at a special fancy dress Garba event organised by the Adharika Foundation in Kandivali on Saturday. The event celebrated their courage, achievements, leadership and contributions to society.

Awardees Excel Across Diverse Fields

The awardees included Trupti Sunil Vajarani, Neha Nalin Pawaskar, Payal Shrigopal Bhattad, Komal Patil, Parimala Vishnu Bhat, Siddhi Toraskar, Dr Urvi Jangam, Rujul Goythale and Ummehani Bagsarawalla. Their achievements span education, sports, arts, research, social service, employment and the empowerment of visually impaired persons.

Trupti Vajarani has represented India in international chess and goalball competitions, while Neha Pawaskar has set a world record by scaling Mount Kshitidhar. Payal Bhattad is a PhD researcher working in the banking sector, while Komal Patil has distinguished herself in Mallakhamb and tandem cycling.

Contributions To Education And Arts

Parimala Bhat founded the ‘Snehankit Helpline’ to support visually impaired students. Siddhi Toraskar works with children with special needs through dance and theatre. Dr Urvi Jangam has made history as the first blind woman in India to earn a PhD in German Studies.

Student Rujul Goythale has excelled academically, scoring 90.40 per cent in her Class 10 examinations. Meanwhile, Ummehani Bagsarawalla’s initiative, ‘Pearls of Vision’, is helping visually impaired students access education, technology and employment opportunities.

The award ceremony was organised alongside a special fancy dress Garba programme for visually impaired participants, who enthusiastically took part in the celebrations. Through music, dance and creative costumes, participants showcased their artistic talents and confidence. The event sought to promote inclusion, joy and self-reliance alongside the spirit of Navratri.

The Adharika Foundation aims to connect visually impaired persons with opportunities in education, skill development and employment, enabling them to lead dignified and independent lives. The foundation has also undertaken an initiative to generate employment opportunities for visually impaired persons through a telecalling project.

The Navdurga Awards go beyond recognition, highlighting the capabilities, independence and potential of visually impaired women while advocating equal opportunities and greater inclusion in society.

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