Maharashtra BJP President Ravindra Chavan Reviews Pune Graduate, Teachers’ Constituency Poll Preparations During Solapur Visit |

Mumbai: BJP Maharashtra president Ravindra Chavan’s day-long visit to Solapur has given fresh momentum to the party’s preparations for the Pune Division Graduate and Teachers’ Constituency elections, with a focus on organisational coordination, outreach to teachers and strengthening support for the party-led Mahayuti candidates.

Chavan Reviews Campaign Strategy

During the visit, Chavan held a series of organisational meetings, interacted with representatives of teachers’ associations and attended a party induction programme. He reviewed the election preparations and urged party workers to work in unison to secure victory for BJP-Mahayuti candidates Dr Smita Yogesh Jadhav, contesting the Pune Graduate Constituency, and Kaustubh Gawade, the candidate for the Pune Teachers’ Constituency.

Emphasising the importance of grassroots mobilisation, Chavan called upon party workers to effectively discharge their responsibilities and reach out to voters with details of the government’s welfare initiatives and performance. He stressed the need for coordinated efforts to strengthen the candidates’ prospects.

Teachers’ Association Extends Support

During the visit, Chavan also met representatives of the Maharashtra State Backward Class Teachers’ Association from the Solapur Municipal Corporation area. He heard their demands and concerns related to the education sector and assured them that the BJP-Mahayuti government was committed to addressing their issues. The association subsequently conveyed its support for the alliance’s candidates through a letter.

The visit also saw participation from several local elected representatives and cooperative sector office-bearers in Mangalwedha, reflecting the party’s efforts to consolidate its organisational network ahead of the elections.

Cooperative Sector Leaders Attend

Among those present were Mangalwedha Municipal Council president Sunanda Avatade, former Solapur District Cooperative Bank vice-chairman Babanrao Avatade, Mangalwedha Taluka Cooperative Purchase and Sale Union chairman Siddheshwar Avatade, municipal councillors Prashant Gaikwad, Anil Bodade and Pramod Savanji, and councillor Vidyagauri Avaghade. Office-bearers and directors associated with local cooperative institutions, the Sant Damaji Cooperative Sugar Factory and the Mangalwedha Agricultural Produce Market Committee also attended.

State minister Jaykumar Gore, BJP state general secretaries and MLC Niranjan Davkhare and Rajesh Pande, MLAs Vijay Deshmukh, Devendra Kothe, Subhash Deshmukh and Sachin Kalyanshetti, state secretary and former MLA Ram Satpute, Solapur city president Rohini Tadvalkar, Solapur Rural West district president Ganesh Chivte, Solapur Rural district president Shashikant Chavan and teachers’ constituency candidate Kaustubh Gawade were among the other leaders present.

The visit is part of the BJP-Mahayuti’s efforts to strengthen its campaign machinery and mobilise party workers ahead of the elections. The party is banking on organisational coordination and outreach to teachers and graduates to consolidate support for its candidates.

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