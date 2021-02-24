Navi Mumbai: Police books contractor for negligence after minor boy burns to death in Airoli

The minor boy burnt alive while playing with an iron ladder in Airoli was identified and his family was also traced by the police. The boy was 7-year-old and he was from Yadav Nagar in Airoli.

The minor boy who was identified as Sunny Verma had come in contact with a four-pole iron ladder which was touching with high tension wire above and burnt to death.

Following identification of the deceased, the police also booked the contractor who had placed the iron ladder in that area that the boy was playing with. That ladder came in contact with an overhead high tension wire and that killed the boy.