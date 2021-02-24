Navi Mumbai: Police books contractor for negligence after minor boy burns to death in Airoli

The minor boy burnt alive while playing with an iron ladder in Airoli was identified and his family was also traced by the police. The boy was 7-year-old and he was from Yadav Nagar in Airoli.
The minor boy who was identified as Sunny Verma had come in contact with a four-pole iron ladder which was touching with high tension wire above and burnt to death.
Following identification of the deceased, the police also booked the contractor who had placed the iron ladder in that area that the boy was playing with. That ladder came in contact with an overhead high tension wire and that killed the boy.
Sandeep Patil, sub-inspector from Rabale police station said, “The deceased is a 7-year-old boy from Yadav Nagar in Airoli. He stayed there with his mother, Radhna Devi, 36. On Tuesday the mother came and identified the body. We later handed the body to her after postmortem was conducted at NMMC hospital in Vashi.”
Yogesh Gawde, senior inspector from Rabale police station said, “Based on a complaint submitted by the mother, we have registered an FIR against the contractor who had kept the iron ladder in that area. That ladder was brought to that area for some renovation work of a shop. The contractor should have tied it to a pillar or something so that no one could move it. However, he did not do that and hence the boy was able to push it towards the high-tension wire. We have booked him under 304a (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).”