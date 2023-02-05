Navi Mumbai: PMC to start ‘Bal Suraksha Abhiyan’ from February 9

Representational image | PTI Photo

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will form 20 teams to conduct health screening of children in the 0-18 age group with the help of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) and health department officials at the primary health centre level under its jurisdiction. The ‘Bal Suraksha Abhiyan’ campaign will start on February 9, 2023.

As part of the campaign, health screening of children will be carried out to identify deficiencies, diseases, development delays, and defects at birth. This is similar to the Mata Surakshit Tar Ghar Surakshit program. The civic chief Ganesh Deshmukh held a meeting with the concerned officials.

Treatment of sick children

The main objective of this campaign is to provide referral services and treatment to needy sick children, provide preventive health services, and counselling for safe and sound health. During this program, government, semi-government schools and junior colleges, private schools, blind and disabled schools, Anganwadis, private nursery schools, children's correctional homes, orphanages, hostels and out-of-school boys and girls of the social welfare and tribal departments will be inspected.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Anand Gosavi shared details of the programme with health workers in a PowerPoint presentation. He said that 20 teams will be formed to implement this campaign in the municipal area. The dignitaries present presented their suggestions for planning the program on this occasion.

