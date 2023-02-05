e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: Over 2,600 Airoli residents participate in cleanliness drive to honour sanitation workers

Sunday, February 05, 2023
Over 2600 Airoli residents participate in cleanliness drive to honour sanitation workers
Not limiting the line 'My Garbage, My Responsibility' to slogans, around 2,600 citizens of Airoli ward took the initiative to honour the sanitation workers by giving them a day off and cleaning the streets themselves with brooms in their hands. 

The purpose of the initiative is to honour the daily work of the sanitation workers who, every morning, clean the streets and lanes. Around 2,600 residents of Airoli ward hit the road on Saturday morning around 6.30 am and cleaned streets in their localities. 

Earlier, a similar initiative was taken in Vashi, Belapur and Koparkhairane wards and that too had received an overwhelming response from citizens.

Large participation

A large number of voluntary organizations, citizens, public representatives, teachers, students of schools and colleges, and owners and employees of malls, hotels and other commercial establishments came together to clean the roads.

On this occasion, 354 sanitation workers of the Airoli division office area were felicitated by dignitaries by giving 'Swachhata Yoddha' medals and shawls. 

