Navi Mumbai: PMC To Hold Photography Competition On Occasion Of Civic Body's Anniversary |

Navi Mumbai: On the occasion of the seventh anniversary of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), a photography competition will be organized by the corporation. The municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh has appealed to the citizens of the municipal jurisdiction to participate in the competition in large numbers.

The municipal corporation was formed on October 1, 2016 and on this occasion, various competitions will be organized for the officers and employees as well as students of municipal schools. Along with this, a photography competition will be organized for the citizens of the municipal jurisdiction for the open group.

Rules Of Contest

Only citizens of PMC limits can participate in this competition from an open group. A candidate should send at least three photographs, one photo print each of 08 x 12 size colour photographs along with his application. Photographs should preferably be horizontal, photographs should not be laminated. The original soft copy along with these photographs should be sent to propanvelmnc@gmail.com. While sending the photographs, contestants should mention their name, mobile number, and location of photographs on the back side of the photographs. Be careful not to spoil the photograph while mentioning this. The application with partial information will be disqualified from the competition. Photographs of contestants should be natural, without any technical manipulation or manipulation.

It will be compulsory for the contestants to send their photographs to the Public Relations Department of the Municipal Corporation by 1.30 pm on September 29, after which the photographs will not be considered in the competition. The rights of the Municipal Corporation will remain on the photographs in the competition. The photographs received will be the property of PMC and the civic body shall have full right to use it properly in the future. Along with this, the decision of the examiner will be final. Prizes will be distributed to the winners at the anniversary event on October 1.

Photography Contest Topics

1. Projects, Activities of Panvel Municipal Corporation

2. Cultural, historical heritage of Panvel

3. Photographs showing overall development of Panvel Municipal Area

