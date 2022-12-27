e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: PMC offers 75 percent discount for Marathi plays in Panvel auditorium

Navi Mumbai: PMC offers 75 percent discount for Marathi plays in Panvel auditorium

The municipal commissioner and administrator of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) decided to give a 75 percent discount on the rental of the auditorium for Marathi plays for a year.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 12:34 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: PMC offers 75 percent discount for Marathi plays in Panvel auditorium |
Navi Mumbai: In order to remove the obstacle that came on the Marathi theater business during the Covid-19 period and re-energise the business of the Marathi play, the municipal commissioner and administrator of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) decided to give a 75 percent discount on the rental of the auditorium for Marathi plays for a year.

Cultural Department asked for 75 per cent discounts on daily rentals

In the last two years, the Marathi theater industry faced several problems due to Covid. In order to overcome these problems, the civic body received a letter from the Cultural Department of Maharashtra State about giving a 75 percent discount on the daily rental rates to build it once again with new strength.

Resolution passed says 75 percent discount is approved

Accordingly, a resolution has been passed by the civic administration during the administrative general meeting held on Monday. In this resolution, a 75 percent discount has been approved in the daily rental rate for Marathi plays in Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke theater owned by Panvel Municipal Corporation till 31st December 2023.

