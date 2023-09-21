Navi Mumbai: PMC Holds 'Swachhta Panthavada' From September 15 To October 2

Dr. Smita Singh guides sanitation workers on safety precautions to be taken during work. | FPJ

The Panvel Municipal Corporation has been implementing Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan effectively under the guidance of Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh. As part of it, PMC conducted Swachhta Panthavada (Cleanliness Fortnight) from September 15 to October 2.

Under this, on September 18, the 'Safai Mitra Security Capacity Development' program was organized at Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Theatre. Dr. Smita Singh guided the employees about the care and caution to be taken during sanitation work.

'Safai Mitra Security Capacity Development' program

Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar, head of Sanitation and Solid Waste Department Anil Kokre, Kiran Jadhav, Jayaprakash Mhatre, health inspectors, sanitation inspectors of all four wards, sanitation workers, sewage department employees were present in large numbers in this program which was held in two sessions.

During the session, Singh told sanitation workers that timely care is important to avoid future bodily harm. Also, it is necessary to use all safety materials like gloves, masks, boots, and caps while working.

At this time, in order to benefit the sanitation workers and their dependent families from various welfare schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Matruvandana Yojana, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and immunization of children aged 0 - 16, Babasaheb Shram Safaly Yojana and other plans were informed.

