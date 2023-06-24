Navi Mumbai: PMC Gives Week's Notice To Remove Abandoned Vehicles On City Roads

FPJ

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started a special drive against abandoned vehicles along the street in the city. The civic body has already conducted a survey of such vehicles and pasted a notice on it, giving a week's time to remove them.

The civic body has found around 345 abandoned vehicles on public roads within the municipal limits. A large number of unrepaired, scrapped, and abandoned two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles are parked along the street in the municipal area.

Abandoning vehicles is strictly prohibited

"As per sections 230 and 231 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949, it is prohibited to place any object on the road or footpath in the municipal area without the written permission of the municipal commissioner. In addition, according to the Maharashtra Provincial Municipal Corporation Act, the municipal commissioner has the right to remove any object or vehicle placed on the road or footpath without giving notice," said an official from the Solid Waste Management Department of PMC.

“A survey of the abandoned vehicles on the public roads in all the four wards within the municipal limits has been conducted and a seven-day notice is being put on these vehicles. If the vehicle owner concerned does not take away the vehicle within seven days, the vehicle will be towed to a yard designated by the Municipal Corporation,” said a senior civic official. He added that they have already appointed a contractor for the work.

Later, the civic body will trace the owner of all such vehicles with the help of the Regional Transport Office and send them notices to take away the vehicle within 45 days.

In the meantime, if the vehicle owner appears to take away the vehicle, the vehicle will be handed over to the owner concerned after collecting penalties which will be determined by the Municipal Corporation, based on the type of vehicle.

Read Also Goa: List of scrap vehicles to rise in Margao with a dozen more found abandoned

Vehicle owners must abide by rules

If the vehicle owner does not take the vehicle within 45 days, a seven-day notice will be given again. “If the vehicle owner does not heed to the notice, the said vehicle will be assessed by the Regional Transport Office. After that, the said vehicles will be auctioned through the Municipal Corporation,” said Deputy Commissioner Kailas Gawde.

Of the total 345 abandoned vehicles found on public roads includes two-wheelers, rickshaws, cars, tempos, trucks, heavy vehicles, and buses. Notices are pasted on the vehicles through the ward office. Till now about 10 vehicles have been moved.