Goa: List of scrap vehicles to rise in Margao with a dozen more found abandoned

The list of old and scrap vehicles abandoned in the commercial capital will go up significantly after an inspection of the ring road near Cine Lata on Tuesday unearthed over a dozen scrap vehicles parked along the roadside running parallel to the railway tracks.

For, the traffic police is believed to have conceded that a dozen vehicles dumped along the ring road do not find a mention in the list prepared by the traffic cell and notified by the South Goa District Magistrate in December.

A day after a massive fire engulfed the area along the railway tracks on the ring road on late Monday, Margao MLA Digambar Kamat descended at the ring road near Cine Lata at the invitation of BJP leader Sunil Naik and saw for himself how the road stretch heading towards Cine Lata has been converted into a scrap yard.

The Margao MLA saw for himself how the parking space along the road has been utilized by the scrap vehicles, denying parking space for the locals and visitors. The entire ring road stretch from Cine Lata to the Pedda overbridge near Hotel La Flor has been blocked either by the scrap vehicles or by the rent-a-car vehicles. Pleas to the Traffic police in the recent past to clear the vehicles had fallen on deaf ears for reasons best known to the traffic administrators.

After the inspection, Kamat told the media that he has asked DySP Traffic Prabodh Shirwaikar to inspect the area and submit a report to him on priority. "DySP Shirwaikar has admitted that the number of scrap vehicles dumped along the ring road side does not figure in the list of scrap or abandoned vehicles”, Kamat said.

Saying he has instructed the police to clear the scrap vehicles from the ring road side, Kamat feared that the vehicles may be a breeding ground for mosquitoes and vector-borne diseases in the coming monsoons.

BJP leader Sunil Naik informed that he has invited the MLA to inspect the area against the backdrop of Monday night’s fire incident along the ring road. “The scrap vehicles are all being dumped on the property acquired by the government for the ring road. I have requested the MLA to order an inquiry and to lift away the vehicles and clear the road for traffic,” Sunil said.