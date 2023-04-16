Mumbai: BMC removes 5,550 abandoned vehicles from roadside in one year, to be auctioned soon

BMC tow abandoned vehicle from Mumbai area (representational) | Photo: File Image

Mumbai : After receiving complaints from citizens, the BMC has removed around 5,550 abandoned vehicles from the roadside in last one year across the city. The vehicles currently dumped in the each junkyard at 24 administrative wards will be auctioned soon, said the civic official.

BMC had issues notices to 9,485 vehicle owners

After gap of two years during Covid 19 pandemic, the civic body decided to intensify the action against abandoned vehicles. The BMC had issued notices to 9,485 vehicle owners to remove their vehicles from roads in 24 administrative wards. Out of them 3,685 owners removed their vehicles, while 240 vehicles were released to owners after paying charges.

The highest number of vehicles were towed from Grant road, Tardeo (668) Parel (380) and Kandivali (362)

The vehicles are seized under section 314 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act 1888. Besides being a potential breeding ground for diseases, abandoned vehicles also obstruct traffic and give shelter to anti-social elements. The BMC stick 48-hours notices to vehicles that have been parked on roadside for a long time. If the owners do not move their vehicles within the stipulated time the civic body first tow the vehicles, and if the owners fail to reach BMC to claim them within a month, the unclaimed vehicles gets auctioned off.

Unclaimed vehicle to be auctioned by respective ward: BMC official

"Currently 5,550 vehicles are lying in junkyard unclaimed. Out of it, 70% vehicles are two-wheelers and three-wheelers. The unclaimed vehicles are auctioned by the respective ward after completing all legal formalities," said the sources of Removal of Encroachment department. As per the notices issued last month, M east ward will be arranging auction soon for the vehicles towed from Govandi and Deonar areas.

In a recent meeting the BMC has decided to appoint a nodal officer for each ward and will start a joint action with the traffic police against abandoned vehicles across the city.