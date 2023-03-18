 Navi Mumbai: PMC gets 'Basic Life Support' ambulance from SBI under CSR
Currently, the corporation has seven ambulances and one hearse

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, March 18, 2023, 03:48 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has received a 'Basic Life Support' ambulance from the State bank of India under CSR Fund.

The ambulance was handed over to municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh by Manoj Kumar Sinha, General Manager of Mumbai Metro Circle Network of SBI.

Corporation has 7 ambulances at the moment

On this occasion Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar, Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Anand Gosavi, Chief Accounts Officer Mangesh Gawde, Chief Accounts Examiner Nilesh Nalavde, Assistant Commissioner Dr. Vaibhav Vidhate, Deputy Manager East Zone Sanatan Mishra, Regional Manager Dharmendra Kumar Singh, Chief Manager Amit Kumar, Auditor Vinay Kumar Patil, Head of Vehicle Department Rajesh Dongre were present.

Currently, the corporation has seven ambulances and one hearse. With the addition of one Basic Life Support ambulance, the civic body will cater to more patients in all four wards of Kharghar, Kamothe, Panvel, and Kalamboli. 

PMC has always emphasised on good health of the citizens. In the budget 2023-24, the Municipal Corporation has proposed nine new Urban Primary Health Centres as well as Panvel 04 Mobile Medical Unit to provide regular and free primary, curative, and referral health services to citizens in slum areas and remote areas of the city through mobile vehicles. The deputy is going to fall.

Along with this, the municipality will undertake the construction of 02 urban community health centres with 50 beds and well-equipped mother-child care centres with 450 beds under the Municipal National Health Mission. These ambulances will also be used for this purpose. 

