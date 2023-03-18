 Navi Mumbai: Former corporator demands closure of paan shop near Ramsheth Thakur Public school
Navi Mumbai: Former corporator demands closure of paan shop near Ramsheth Thakur Public school

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, March 18, 2023, 01:59 PM IST
article-image
Netra Patil handed over a letter | Sourced Photo

Netra Patil, a former corporator of the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), has written a letter to the Kharghar Police demanding the closure of a paan shop operating near Ramsheth Thakur Public School in Sector 19, Kharghar.

According to Patil, selling gutkha, cigarettes, and other similar items can have a bad impact on children. They can also get addicted to it and this will have a bad impact on their career.

Patil claimed that many residents of the area informed her that people come in a drunken state to smoke and create a nuisance. In addition, youths were seen racing motorbikes in an inebriated state, which could be fatal.

Patil requested Senior Police Inspector Rajeev Shejval of Kharghar Police Station. Mr. Sehjwal assured action. 

