Navi Mumbai: Former corporator demands closure of paan shop near Ramsheth Thakur Public school

Netra Patil handed over a letter | Sourced Photo

Netra Patil, a former corporator of the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), has written a letter to the Kharghar Police demanding the closure of a paan shop operating near Ramsheth Thakur Public School in Sector 19, Kharghar.

According to Patil, selling gutkha, cigarettes, and other similar items can have a bad impact on children. They can also get addicted to it and this will have a bad impact on their career.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Four pan shop owners booked after banned gutkha found

Patil claimed that many residents of the area informed her that people come in a drunken state to smoke and create a nuisance. In addition, youths were seen racing motorbikes in an inebriated state, which could be fatal.

Patil requested Senior Police Inspector Rajeev Shejval of Kharghar Police Station. Mr. Sehjwal assured action.