 Navi Mumbai: PMC Felicitates Property Owner For Paying Their Taxes
Earlier, the civic chief Ganesh Deshmukh appealed to the citizens to become partners in the development of the city by paying their property tax.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 03:28 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: PMC Felicitates Property Owner For Paying Their Taxes

The Property Tax Department of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) felicitated Bharat Petroleum Pump in Kharghar for paying Rs 1,10,96000 property tax. The civic body appreciated the company for contributing to the development of the city.

Earlier, the civic chief Ganesh Deshmukh appealed to the citizens to become partners in the development of the city by paying their property tax. The appeal received a good response from citizens and in the past few days, the civic body witnessed industrial units coming forward to pay their property tax.

Among them, Bharat Petroleum in Kharghar paid its property tax of 1,10,96000 and Deputy Commissioner Ganesh Shete thanked him by giving him a bouquet.

Navi Mumbai: PMC Collects ₹126 Crores Property Tax Till June 22
Industrial Establishments paying property tax

Since the last few months, various industrial establishments and residential property owners from all parts of Panvel, Kalamboli, Kamothe, Kharghar, Taloja, and New Panvel have been paying their property tax amounting to lakhs.

Among them are Bharat Petroleum, Tata Steel, Central Oil, G&T Oil State Industries, Sakal Papers, and Dharkar N Sundarlal.  Similarly, residential property owners Bhumi Gardenia Co-op Housing Society and etc.

Navi Mumbai-like Property Tax Exemption Likely For Panvel
Bombay HC grants no stay on Property Tax

The Bombay High Court has not granted any stay on property tax recovery. Along with this, as the penalty for non-payment of property tax increases by 2 percent per month, the tendency of citizens to pay property tax is increasing. Therefore, it is seen that the property owners in the residential sector as well as the property tax holders in the industrial sector are paying their property tax to a large extent.

In the coming time, the Municipal Corporation has undertaken many ambitious projects like constructing civil primary health centres, international standard cricket training centre, community temples, infrastructure works at Koynavale, Karavale, Dhansar, Roadpali, Boudhwada under Smart Village. In addition, a well-equipped 450 bedded Maternal and Child Care Hospital named “Hirakni” is also proposed. 

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

