Navi Mumbai: PMC Collects ₹126 Crores Property Tax Till June 22

In the current financial year, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been getting good response in terms of property tax collections. Till June 22, it has already collected Rs 126 crores. This is the first time that such a large amount of tax has been collected in three months in the financial year till date, said an official from PMC’s Property Tax department.

Six-member teams deployed

In order to increase tax collection, the civic chief Ganesh Deshmukh formed eight teams in all four wards. While two teams of six members were deployed in Kharghar, Kamothe, Navade, and Kalamboli, while one team each was posted in Panvel and New Panvel. The six-member team consisted of one civic employee, two retired officers, one guard and a cameraman.

Public announcements made

In order to create public awareness among the citizens regarding the payment of property tax, the corporation used public announcement through a loudspeaker moving in an auto-rickshaw across the civic area. As there is a penalty of 2 percent for non-payment of property tax increases, the payment of property tax has increased. Along with this, the Municipal Corporation has developed a mobile app called 'PMC TAX APP' to pay property tax online. Also, www. Citizens can also pay their property tax by going to the website panvelmc.org.

No stay on prospective property tax recovery

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has not granted any stay on property tax recovery. Therefore, the Municipal Corporation has appealed to the citizens not to believe any rumour. In case of non-payment of property tax, there will be a ban on transfer of property of citizens. Along with this, immovable and movable property will be detained. Therefore, the commissioner has appealed to the citizens to pay their property tax as soon as possible.