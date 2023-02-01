Navi Mumbai: PMC conducts a seminar and quiz competition at MGM College |

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) conducted a seminar and quiz competition on 'Waste Segregation and Single Use Plastic' in Mahatma Gandhi College of Health Sciences under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on January 30 under the guidance of municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh.

Students were informed about waste segregation

Anil Kokre, Head of the Solid Waste and Sanitation Department of PMC informed the students about the classification of wet waste and dry waste. Students were also informed about making composting from wet waste.

At the seminar which was conducted as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission, Assistant Commissioner Dr. Vaibhav Viddate stressed students’ participation. He said that students should take initiative in society and create awareness about waste classification.

Students took 'Cleanliness Oath' at the event

On this occasion, all the students took the 'Cleanliness Oath'. Also, on the background of Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, street plays were presented on the topic of cleanliness.

During the event, a quiz competition was conducted for the students on the topics of waste classification, home composting, e-waste management, and single-use plastic.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Over 100 rickshaw drivers promote waste segregation

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)