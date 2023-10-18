 Navi Mumbai: PMC Commissioner Directs Concerned Departments To Expedite Ongoing Development Projects
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 03:24 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: PMC Commissioner Directs Concerned Departments To Expedite Ongoing Development Projects | YouTube screengrab

Navi Mumbai: During a review meeting held on Monday, PMC Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh issued directives to relevant departments, urging them to expedite ongoing projects. Deshmukh meticulously assessed a range of initiatives, including the construction of a school on allocated land, the commencement of a municipal hospital in Kalamboli, and the enhancement of various ponds.

The discussion encompassed several developmental undertakings, encompassing follow-ups with CIDCO regarding land allocation for a mortuary, the appointment of consultants for the development of 57 markets within the municipal boundaries, the transfer of plots from CIDCO, the establishment of slaughterhouses within the municipal jurisdiction, actions against abandoned vehicles within the municipal limits, and the enhancement of all flyovers within the municipal boundaries. The civic chief urged officials to ensure the prompt completion of these tasks.

Various Officials Attended The Meeting

In attendance at the meeting were Additional Commissioner Bharat Rathod, Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar, Deputy Commissioner Kailas Gawde, Assistant Director Town Planning Officer Jyoti Kawade, Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Mangesh Gawde, Chief Engineer Jagtap, Chief Auditor Nilesh Nalavde, along with various department heads and Dr. Vaibhav Vidhata, among others.

