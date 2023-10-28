Navi Mumbai: PMC Chief Warns Action Against Rumour Mongers, Claims Recruitment Drive Transparent | FPJ

Ganesh Deshmukh, the Municipal Commissioner of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), has issued a stern warning against those spreading rumours about the ongoing recruitment process for Group 'A' to Group 'D' positions within the corporation. Deshmukh reiterated the commitment to maintain complete transparency throughout the recruitment procedure.

Exam scheduled to take place over 11 sessions from Dec 8 to 11

Currently, PMC is in the process of recruiting for a total of 377 vacancies across Group A to Group D positions. The examination is scheduled to take place over 11 sessions from December 8 to December 11, spanning 20 districts in the state.

There have been reports of fake SMS messages being circulated via WhatsApp and other social media platforms, disseminating misleading information about the recruitment process. PMC is prepared to take legal action against those responsible for such disruptive activities. The municipal corporation will also formally report these incidents to the police department. Deshmukh urged citizens not to give in to rumours and assured them of the transparency of the recruitment process.

Recruitment process is being conducted by TCS

The entire recruitment process is being conducted by TCS (Tata Consultancy Services), marking the first major recruitment drive since the corporation's formation in 2016. PMC received an overwhelming response from job seekers, with a total of 54,558 applications received for the 377 available positions.

As a precautionary measure to maintain the integrity of the examination, the municipality will install signal jammers at each examination centre to prevent candidates from using mobile devices, Bluetooth, digital watches, and other inappropriate aids. Additionally, police officers will be stationed at each centre to ensure security.

Two Municipal Corporation officers, including a control officer and an assistant officer, will also be present at each centre. Kailas Gawde, Deputy Commissioner of Establishment, assured that the recruitment process will be overseen by well-trained and highly educated personnel.

"Citizens urged not to be swayed by temptation or false promises"

The recruitment process spans a wide range of fields, including administration, engineering, technical, legal, fire services, security services, information technology services, accounting and financial services, park services, urban development services, mechanical services, public health services, sports services, paramedical services, and veterinary services.

Commissioner Deshmukh emphasized, "The recruitment process for the 377 posts at Panvel Municipal Corporation is well underway, and it will be conducted with complete transparency. Citizens are urged not to be swayed by any form of temptation or false promises. If anyone encounters any form of inducement related to the recruitment process, they are encouraged to file a complaint at the nearest police station, providing evidence to support their claim. For any doubts or concerns regarding the examination, please contact the toll-free number provided."

