Navi Mumbai: PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For Vadhvan Port And Unveil ₹757 Crore Fisheries Projects On August 30 |

Navi Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Vadhvan Port on Friday, August 30, 2024. This monumental event marks a pivotal step in realizing the vision of Amritkaal—India's aspirational journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

The Vadhvan Port, located in Palghar district is set to become one of India’s largest deep-water ports. The project aims to establish a world-class maritime gateway that will boost the country’s trade and economic growth by catering to large container vessels, offering deeper drafts, and accommodating ultra-large cargo ships.

Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and infrastructure, the port will feature deep berths, efficient cargo handling facilities, and modern port management systems. The port is expected to generate significant employment opportunities, stimulate local businesses, and contribute to the overall economic development of the region, aligning with India’s broader economic goals during Amritkaal.

"Vadhvan Port will play a pivotal role in bolstering India’s maritime capabilities and positioning the nation as a leading player in global trade. This project reflects commitment for developing world-class infrastructure that drives economic growth, enhances trade connectivity, and propels us towards PM Modi's Amritkaal vision of a developed India by 2047," said Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal.

The project is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways and the Maharashtra government, with active participation from private sector partners. The port is expected to become operational in phases, with the first phase slated for completion by 2028.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate 214 fisheries project aimed at bolstering the sector's infrastructure and productivity across the nation. These initiatives, with a substantial investment of Rs 416.8 crore, encompasses the development of fishing harbors and Integrated Aquaparks, alongside the adoption of advanced technologies such as the Re-circulatory Aquaculture System (RAS) and Biofloc.

Besides, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for important fishery infrastructure projects with a total outlay of Rs 757.27 crore. This includes development, upgradation and modernization of fishing harbours, fish landing centres and construction of fish markets. This is expected to provide necessary facilities and hygienic conditions for post-harvest management of fish and seafood.

The Prime Minister will also roll out plan for installation of transponders on 1 lakh fishing vessels with outlay of Rs 364 crore, indigenously developed by ISRO for ensuring safety & security of fishermen at sea and enabling them to communicate during distress.

Besides Sonowal, Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will also be present on the occasion.