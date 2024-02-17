Navi Mumbai: PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For Vadhavan Port On February 25

Vadhavan Port | X

Almost 10 days after the Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change (MoEF&CC) granted ‘in principle’ environmental clearance to the Vadhavan Port, the authorities decided to perform the foundation laying ceremony of the proposed mega port on February 25. The bhoomipujan would be held at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We have received minutes of the meeting held on February 6, which was attended by the officials from the ministry, the EAC members, officials from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) as well as Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA). We expect to receive the environmental clearance (EC) for the mega port by the end of this week,” a senior JNPA official said not wishing to be named.

"Decks are clear for the port construction and operation"

“Once we receive the EC, we will be conducting the foundation laying ceremony. PM Modi has agreed to grace the occasion and pave the way for economic development in this part of the world,” the official added.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the Port would be a game changer for the state of Maharashtra. “Now the decks are clear for the port construction and operation. It would be a catalyst of change not only for the Palghar district, but the entire country,” Fadnavis said while speaking at a private function in Mumbai.

Earlier, the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) granted approval for the development of the Vadhavan Mega Port, a crucial milestone in maritime infrastructure development after the EAC conducted a hearing after the local residents, most of them belonging to the fishermen community, raised some concerns on the construction of the port.