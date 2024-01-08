 Navi Mumbai: PM Modi Likely To Inaugurate Uran Rail Line
The project began with first phase connecting Nerul/Belapur to Kharkopar over a distance of 12.4km in November 2018

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, January 08, 2024, 12:04 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi | X

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the much-awaited second phase of the Uran railway line on January 12. This expansion, stretching from Kharkopar to Uran, signifies the completion of the Uran line, opening up travel possibilities for commuters between CSMT and Uran via Belapur/Nerul. The PM will also inaugurate Digha Gaon railway station on the trans-harbour line on the same day.

With trains currently operating only up to Kharkopar, the second phase is poised to ease commuting for residents and commuters alike and the extended line is expected to streamline travel

The project, executed in two phases, began with the first phase connecting Nerul/Belapur to Kharkopar over a distance of 12.4km in November 2018. While this initial phase enhanced connectivity, the subsequent 14.3km section faced delays, attributed to opposition from local villagers over compensation issues.

CSMT to Uran in one hour and 45 minutes

The primary objective of the Belapur-Uran Line is to facilitate transportation for the upcoming Navi Mumbai Airport. The operationalisation of the final phase is expected to enable commuters to seamlessly travel between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Uran in one hour and 45 minutes, reducing travel time.

However, the completion of the project has not been without challenges, as some passengers expressed frustration over the delay in starting services. Railway officials are now making preparations for the commencement of local services in the final phase, with subsequent passenger train services expected to follow suit. The addition of the Digha Gaon railway station on trans harbour line is another layer of accessibility to the trans-harbour line, further strengthening the railway network in the area.

