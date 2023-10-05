Navi Mumbai: Panvel's Pillai College Of Engineering Organises Lectures On 'Technology for Future Cities' | Pexels

The Pillai College of Engineering (PCE), Panvel, is hosting a conference on Technology for Future Cities (CTFC) 2023 on October 6 and 7 in Panvel. This is the third conference in a series organized by the college.

PCE, established in 1999 under the guidance of Dr. KM Vasudevan Pillai, is a prestigious autonomous AICTE-accredited engineering college and the only NAAC A+ Graded Engineering College in Navi Mumbai, New Panvel.

"Technology for Future Cities"

Pillai College of Engineering has taken the initiative and launched a series of conferences on "Technology for Future Cities." The first conference in this series was successfully held on January 8 and 9, 2019. The second conference in this series was held on October 8 and 9, 2021, and the third one has been scheduled for October 6 and 7, 2023.

CTFC 2023 specifically aims to address issues arising from the planned and unplanned expansion of cities after AD 2050, leading to an uneven distribution of public services, affordable housing, a lack of adequate lanes and roads, and inadequate open spaces.

Objective of conference

The objective of the conference is to disseminate the technological solutions provided by scientists and engineers to resolve unorganized traffic, unregulated traffic, poor-quality public transport and parking facilities, scarcity of water supply, air and water pollution, among others. The conference will feature both contributed papers and invited discussions.

"We expect around 100 delegates to attend the conference with a total of approximately 50 oral presentations and 15 poster presentations. Around 10 national speakers of international repute in their respective domains will share their thoughts on the next conference track for future cities at CTFC 2023: software technology, hardware technology, systems, policies, materials, healthcare and fitness, governance, and education. The organizers of CTFC 2023 will also endeavor to publish accepted research articles in UGC-approved journals of high impact factor," said a representative of the college.