Mumbai News: CBI Books Logistics Firm, Directors In ₹21 Cr Default Case

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a logistics company and its promoters and directors for allegedly causing loss of Rs21.48 crore to IDBI Bank. The agency has registered a case on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, criminal breach of trust and criminal misconduct under the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act.

IDBI Bank GM lodges complaint

According to the CBI sources, a written complaint dated September 9, 2023, was received from Shipra Tiwari, general manager, IDBI Bank, Mumbai, alleging that the company, having its office in Bhopal, its promoters, directors and others entered into a criminal conspiracy to cheat IDBI Bank and in pursuance of the said criminal conspiracy the accused misappropriated the sanctioned credit facilities by committing cheating, breach of trust, diversion of funds, circular transactions between related/sister concerns, misrepresentation of books of income and expenditures. They allegedly caused a wrongful loss of total Rs21.48 crores to IDBI Bank during 2010-16 and corresponding gains to themselves.

“Further the complainant bank has requested in the complaint to investigate the roles, involvement of unknown public servants and others in the said fraud. The fraud came to light based on the final forensic audit report submitted by the forensic auditor. The forensic audit was carried out for the period November 1, 2010, to May 31, 2020. In view of findings of the forensic auditor, the account of the company was declared as fraud by IDBI Bank on October 25, 2022 and reported to the RBI on October 29, 2022,” an official said.

