99 Or 33? CBI Launches Probe As JEE Aspirant disputes His NTA Score

New Delhi: The CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry to look into the complaints of a JEE aspirant who has disputed his National Testing Agency scores before the Odisha High Court, officials said.

The CBI has registered the PE on the orders of the High Court which had directed it to ascertain the "correctness" of the claims made by Anshuman Kanungo. He has said that based on an e-mail from the NTA he received high scores in JEE 2022, but the NTA disputed it saying his marks were "very less".

Kanungo told the High Court that there were over 100 cases across the country where students have disputed the scores for JEE, 2022.

While handing over the probe to the CBI, the High Court had noted that if the documents presented by Kanungo, downloaded from the website, are genuine he should get admisson into his choicest institution of the country like IIT or NIT.

"But if the documents...are found to be not genuine, then it is to be found out how that same has been obtained by the petitioner, so that such mistakes cannot be done by the opposite parties in future," the bench of Justices BR Sarangi and MS Raman had said on August 17.

Kanungo claimed he had secured a total score of 98.8810861 which was communicated to him through an e-mail.

"After receiving the above information, the petitioner became sure that he would be taking admission in the superior Colleges in India like IIT, NIT etc. and also became eligible to appear in the All India JEE (Advance) Entrance Examination, 2022," the court had noted.

When no intimation letter came either for admission into top colleges or eligibility for JEE (Advance)-2022 he sought the reasons through the website which intimated that his NTA score was 18.88 in respect of Session-I and 33.1374067 in respect of Session-II, whereas he was all along intimated that he had secured 98.8810816, it said.

"So this fluctuation took away the right of the petitioner to appear in the JEE (Advance)-2022 or to take admission into superior colleges like IIT, NIT, etc...Since in both the sessions, his score was more than 98 per cent...in the final result published by opposite party on August 7, 2022 showed a different result and, as such, there is gross manipulation of the result of the petitioner. Hence the writ petition," the court noted