Navi Mumbai: Panvel School Demands More ST Buses For Students To Cater Transport Issues During Peak Hours |

Navi Mumbai: In order to mitigate the problem of transportation of students, the Waje High School, Panvel has demanded state transport bus services between Panvel and Dhodani and Maldunge village in Panvel Taluka. They held a meeting with the officials of Panvel ST Depot.

During the meeting, parents stressed the need for additional buses connecting Panvel to Dhodani and Maldunge. Currently, there are a limited number of buses plying along this route. The insufficient number of buses cause trouble for students and they have to use public transportation to commute to and from school. However, this proves to be costly for students.

Scarcity Of ST Buses Causes Inconvinience To Students

One of the key issues highlighted by the parents is the scarcity of buses during peak hours, making it difficult for students to travel comfortably. “This situation has compelled many students to resort to private vehicles or even walking to reach their educational institutions”. In response to the demand, the official from the ST Depot, Panvel, assured to address the issue at the earliest. The meeting was attended by Waje High School Principal Suresh Mali, Waje Gram Panchayat Sarpanch Mathura Patil, Madan Patil, Revan Patil, Rajesh Bhoir.

