Navi Mumbai: Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre Joins Celebration Of Narali Pournima In Nerul |

Navi Mumbai: Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre attended the Agri Koli community on the occasion of Narali Pournima and worshipped the Darya Raja (Sea God) in Sarsole village in Nerul. She took the darshan of Kolvani Devi and offered prayers to Aai Ekvira Devi.

The festival holds a special place in the hearts of the Agri-Koli community, a coastal community deeply connected to the sea. To ensure the safety of boats, calm seas, and a bountiful catch, the community reverently worships the sea on this day, offering coconuts as a symbolic gesture of respect and gratitude.

MLA Mhatre Greets Koli Community

Brothers of the Agri-Koli community adorn traditional attire as they celebrate this vibrant festival with great enthusiasm. Speaking during the occasion, MLA Manda Mhatre wished the Agri Koli community a fruitful year and assured to continue her efforts to help the community. Former corporator Suraj Patil, social worker Manoj Meher were present.