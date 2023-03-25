Navi Mumbai: Panvel RTO to start new series, appeals citizens to apply for attractive numbers | Representative

Navi Mumbai: The Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Panvel will soon introduce the new series MH46 CK for new registration of private four-wheeler motor vehicles. Citizens who wish to get an attractive or special registration number for the series can approach the RTO

According to officials from RTO Panvel, citizens can visit the RTO official on office working days between 10.00 am to 2.00 pm for reservation of attractive/unattractive registration numbers in this series.

Detailed information available at RTO office

Detailed information regarding attractive registration numbers and fees prescribed by the Government of Maharashtra under Rule 57A of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 is available from the Regional Transport Officer, Panvel office. “It should be noted that if more than one applicant applies for the same registration number, a public auction will be conducted for the registration number as per the aforesaid provision,” said an official from RTO.

The Deputy Regional Transport Officer of Panvel has appealed to the citizens of Uran, Panvel, Karjat and Khalapur talukas under the jurisdiction of Panvel office through a circular.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Four booked for assaulting NMMC staff member during banner removal drive