Navi Mumbai: Four booked for assaulting NMMC staff member during banner removal drive | Unsplash

Police have charged four people with assaulting the security officers of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) after the latter removed an illegally erected banner in the Airoli neighbourhood, an official said on Saturday.

He stated that the incident occurred on March 23 afternoon.

Removing banners put up on occasion of Gudi Padwa

"The victim, a 40-year security guard, along with some other staff of the NMMC was on the job of removing banners put up on the occasion of Gudhi Padwa celebrated on March 22. At that time, a group of four persons came to the spot and started abusing and beating them up for pulling down their banner," the official of Rabale police station said.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 353 (assault), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) was registered against the accused, but nobody has been arrested so far, the police said.

(With PTI inputs)