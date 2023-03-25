Navi Mumbai: 30-year-old woman selling Ganja held from her house in Vashi | Pixabay

The APMC Police arrested a 30-year-old woman for allegedly selling marijuana (ganja) from her house in Kopri village in Vashi. The police also recovered 188 grams of contraband worth ₹4000 from her house.

The arrested woman was identified as Kavita Vijay Rathod. According to police, they have received information that she was selling marijuana from her house near Sai Baba temple in Kopri village.

A police team led by Senior Police Inspector Tanveer Shaikh and Assistant Police Inspector Wasim Shaikh carried out a raid early this week and seized the contraband on Monday evening.

Police said that she initially denied that she was selling the contraband. However, after a thorough search of her house, they found 188 grams of strong-smelling ganja leaves, flowers, pods, and seeds. A case was registered against her under the NDPS Act and she was taken into custody.