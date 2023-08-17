Navi Mumbai: Panvel City Gets 44 CCTV Cameras For Safety Of Citizens

CCTV Cameras to be installed in Navi Mumbai | Representative image

Navi Mumbai: Panvel City Police Station has installed CCTV cameras at crowded and important places in the city for the safety of citizens. The CCTV cameras will help in crime detection and maintaining law and order in the city.

Panvel is an old city with narrow lanes and sometimes in the absence of CCTV cameras, detection of a crime becomes difficult.

Nitin Thackeray, senior police inspector of Panvel City police station informed that a total of 44 CCTV cameras are installed at crowded and important locations in the Panvel City area and the control room is set up at the police station.

Additional 500 CCTV cameras to be installed

In addition, according to Navi Mumbai police, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) and City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) will install 500 each CCTV cameras in their jurisdiction.

Last week, Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur inspected the control room and opined that these cameras will play an important role in maintaining law and order in the city.

MLA Thakur discussed the traffic congestion in crowded places, markets, Saraf Bazar, Chilli Galli, among others. “We have decided to hold a meeting soon with traffic officials to prepare a planned plan to avoid traffic congestion in the city during the upcoming festival season,” said Thakur. He added that since CCTV is needed for the safety of the city, adequate funds will be made available.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: NMMC to install CCTV cameras at Turbhe dumping ground

Police to aid in safety & security of citizens

In addition, the public announcement system will also be set up with control at the police station to handle any untoward situation in case of emergency.

Meanwhile, the work of installation of CCTV cameras under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is underway and of the total 1500 CCTV cameras planned, 702 high-definition cameras have already been installed. In addition, concrete foundations have been prepared for pillars for installing CCTV cameras and 534 pillars have been erected.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)