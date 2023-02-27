Navi Mumbai: NMMC to install CCTV cameras at Turbhe dumping ground

Navi Mumbai: After frequent fire incidents at Turbhe Dumping ground, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to install CCTV cameras to keep a check on the movement of people. A total of 50 CCTV cameras are to be installed at the dumping ground.

In the first week of February, a major fire broke out at the dumping ground and it took around 11 hours for the fire brigade to douse it. The landfill is spread over around 34 acres.

50 CCTV cameras to be installed

According to the engineering department, a total of 50 CCTV cameras will be installed at a cost of ₹9.02 lakh and a tender has already been floated. The work of installation of CCTV cameras will be completed in two months after awarding the contract.

Fire incidents have been reported at the dumping in the past. However, the fire in the first week of February created panic among residents of three slums located at a stone's throw distance.

Indira Nagar, Turbhe Store and Hanuman Nagar are located nearby the dumping ground and residents were suffocating due to smoke coming out due to the fire. The thick smoke was unbearable for residents. Since the dumping ground is near industrial units of MIDC, if a spark from the fire site travelled to these units, it could have been a disaster.

While the security at the landfill site claimed that no one entered, locals claimed that anti-social elements got access to the site easily.

