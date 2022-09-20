Navi Mumbai: Pan masala worth Rs 25,000 seized; shop owner arrested

Photo: Representative Image

The Anti-Narcotics cell of the Navi Mumbai Police conducted a raid at a pan shop in Sector 2, Turbhe on Monday evening and seized two sacks of pan masala and flavoured tobacco products worth Rs 25,000.

Based on the information, the Anti-Narcotic Cell of Navi Mumbai Police carried out a raid at Manoj Pan Shop located near the main gate of Kendriya Vakhar and Bhandagar in Sector 20, Turbhe.

During the raid, the police found banned tobacco products in the shop of different brands kept in two sacks and seized the stock of pan masala and aromatic tobacco worth around Rs 25,000.

Following this, pan shop owner, identified as Chauhan was detainedand a case has also been registered under the Food Safety and Standards Act against him.