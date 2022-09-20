e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Pan masala worth Rs 25,000 seized; shop owner arrested

Navi Mumbai: Pan masala worth Rs 25,000 seized; shop owner arrested

The Anti-Narcotic Cell of Navi Mumbai Police carried out a raid at Manoj Pan Shop located near the main gate of Kendriya Vakhar and Bhandagar in Sector 20, Turbhe

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 09:22 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

The Anti-Narcotics cell of the Navi Mumbai Police conducted a raid at a pan shop in Sector 2, Turbhe on Monday evening and seized two sacks of pan masala and flavoured tobacco products worth Rs 25,000.

Based on the information, the Anti-Narcotic Cell of Navi Mumbai Police carried out a raid at Manoj Pan Shop located near the main gate of Kendriya Vakhar and Bhandagar in Sector 20, Turbhe.

During the raid, the police found banned tobacco products in the shop of different brands kept in two sacks and seized the stock of pan masala and aromatic tobacco worth around Rs 25,000.

Following this, pan shop owner, identified as Chauhan was detainedand a case has also been registered under the Food Safety and Standards Act against him. 

Read Also
Pune: Food delivery boy allegedly kissed female customer; arrested
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Lalbaugcha Raja mandal fined Rs 3.66L for digging up the road

Mumbai: Lalbaugcha Raja mandal fined Rs 3.66L for digging up the road

Mumbai police undertakes awareness campaign to make city safer for women

Mumbai police undertakes awareness campaign to make city safer for women

Mumbai: Add victims' names as respondents in conviction appeals, HC directs Chhota Rajan

Mumbai: Add victims' names as respondents in conviction appeals, HC directs Chhota Rajan

Navi Mumbai: Pan masala worth Rs 25,000 seized; shop owner arrested

Navi Mumbai: Pan masala worth Rs 25,000 seized; shop owner arrested

Mumbai: Railway authorities collect 7000 kgs of garbage from CSMT station every day

Mumbai: Railway authorities collect 7000 kgs of garbage from CSMT station every day